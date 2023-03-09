Previous
Morning light by photographycrazy
Photo 450

Morning light

Beautiful morning light on a Red-shouldered Hawk captured at Sweetwater Wetlands Gainesville FL
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful markings as he elegantly glides through the sky ! Lovely capture! fav
March 9th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh..he is lovely....those wing marking tho'
March 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of a beautiful bird.
March 9th, 2023  
