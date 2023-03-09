Sign up
Morning light
Beautiful morning light on a Red-shouldered Hawk captured at Sweetwater Wetlands Gainesville FL
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful markings as he elegantly glides through the sky ! Lovely capture! fav
March 9th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh..he is lovely....those wing marking tho'
March 9th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of a beautiful bird.
March 9th, 2023
