Photo 453
Scratch that itch!
A Tricolored Heron grooming at Orlando Wetlands
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
11
11
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Flashback
View
Julie Duncan
ace
Such lovely details - and an interesting pose! Love it!
March 12th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Great capture, the agility of its neck is incredible!
March 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot!
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Awesome capture! What a pose!
March 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic capture!
March 12th, 2023
*lynn
ace
outstanding capture
March 12th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Awesome photo! Fav!
March 12th, 2023
Sand Lily
ace
Fabulous shot.
March 12th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Wow that’s amazing
March 12th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I can only stand in awe of such flexibility.
March 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! wonderful timing and great capture of the preening in progress! Super capture of the wing spanned over ,the flexibility and the bright blue beak! FAV
March 12th, 2023
