Scratch that itch! by photographycrazy
Scratch that itch!

A Tricolored Heron grooming at Orlando Wetlands
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Julie Duncan ace
Such lovely details - and an interesting pose! Love it!
March 12th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Great capture, the agility of its neck is incredible!
March 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot!
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Awesome capture! What a pose!
March 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic capture!
March 12th, 2023  
*lynn ace
outstanding capture
March 12th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Awesome photo! Fav!
March 12th, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Fabulous shot.
March 12th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Wow that’s amazing
March 12th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I can only stand in awe of such flexibility.
March 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! wonderful timing and great capture of the preening in progress! Super capture of the wing spanned over ,the flexibility and the bright blue beak! FAV
March 12th, 2023  
