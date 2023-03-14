Previous
Such a beautiful redhead by photographycrazy
Such a beautiful redhead

A Red-bellied Woodpecker hiding in the canopy, Melbourne Florida
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
March 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
super sweet
March 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb , a wonderful capture! fav
March 14th, 2023  
Mike
Fluffed his lipstick a little!
March 14th, 2023  
