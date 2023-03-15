Sign up
Photo 456
Little blue
Little Blue Heron in breeding color. Captured at Sweetwater Wetlands on an overcast morning.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
4
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
narayani
ace
Beautiful capture
Beautiful colour
March 15th, 2023
cityhillsandsea
Lovely!
March 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and streamline in flight! fav
March 15th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture. They’re even more beautiful in breeding season.
March 15th, 2023
Beautiful colour