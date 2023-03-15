Previous
Little blue by photographycrazy
Little blue

Little Blue Heron in breeding color. Captured at Sweetwater Wetlands on an overcast morning.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
narayani ace
Beautiful capture
Beautiful colour
March 15th, 2023  
cityhillsandsea
Lovely!
March 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and streamline in flight! fav
March 15th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture. They’re even more beautiful in breeding season.
March 15th, 2023  
