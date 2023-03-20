Previous
Next
Wetlands by photographycrazy
Photo 461

Wetlands

An Osprey comes out of the water at Viera Wetlands
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
You are capturing these great birds and the light lately!
March 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous - fav
March 20th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture.
March 20th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful environmental capture
March 20th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Terrific dof for this
March 20th, 2023  
Barb ace
Wow! I can even see the water droplets falling from it!
March 20th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous capture!
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise