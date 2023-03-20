Sign up
Photo 461
Wetlands
An Osprey comes out of the water at Viera Wetlands
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags
ace
You are capturing these great birds and the light lately!
March 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous - fav
March 20th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
March 20th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful environmental capture
March 20th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Terrific dof for this
March 20th, 2023
Barb
ace
Wow! I can even see the water droplets falling from it!
March 20th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 20th, 2023
