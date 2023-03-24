Previous
Blue-winged Teal by photographycrazy
Photo 465

Blue-winged Teal

Captured at Black Point MINWR Mar 2023
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Desi
Wow. What an awesome shot
March 24th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful focus and colours.
March 24th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh wow, isn't he beautiful.
March 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Beautiful details if the pattern on its breast
March 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great details, beautiful duck!
March 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty , just showing off !
March 24th, 2023  
