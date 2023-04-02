Previous
Bald Eagle fly-by by photographycrazy
Bald Eagle fly-by

Captured in Central Florida
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh ! yes , flying high and on a mission!
April 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Beautiful catch of this majestic bird
April 2nd, 2023  
Mike
Well spotted. Fav
April 2nd, 2023  
