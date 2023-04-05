Previous
Close-up of a Whistling Duck by photographycrazy
Photo 477

Close-up of a Whistling Duck

I'm on vaccation for a couple of days but I'll stop in when I can.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup shot.
April 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Delightful closeup!
April 5th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Such a cute duck!
April 5th, 2023  
