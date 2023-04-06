Previous
White Ibis (juvenile) by photographycrazy
White Ibis (juvenile)

Many birds change colors prior to adulthood. Captured at Sweetwater Wetlands
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
April 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 8th, 2023  
