I'm back and so is the Black-crowned Heron by photographycrazy
I'm back and so is the Black-crowned Heron

Back from a short vacation!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

@photographycrazy
Renee Salamon ace
He’s a beaut, live the yellow belly
April 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Super action shot.
April 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful action pic
April 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a magnificent bird and capture!
April 7th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Excellent
April 7th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great action shot!
April 7th, 2023  
