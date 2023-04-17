Previous
Contemplating the morning by photographycrazy
Contemplating the morning

Sandhill Crane colt from Sweetwater Wetlands Apr 2023
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
April 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet shot and such a cutie.
April 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 17th, 2023  
