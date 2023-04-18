Previous
Black-crowned Night Heron by photographycrazy
Black-crowned Night Heron

This BCNH hangs around Sweetwater Wetlands and can be seen most days!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
What a glowing eye that is! Such a rich tone
April 18th, 2023  
He is so cute. Great shot.
April 18th, 2023  
Terrific
April 18th, 2023  
