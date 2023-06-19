Previous
Osprey again

I spent days at Sebastian Inlet. Generally 3-4 hours each. It's been fun and I'm going to try and get back there later this week or next weather permitting. Last Osprey pic for now!
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

gloria jones ace
You are rockin' these action shots!
June 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Another fabulous shot!
June 19th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great action photo
June 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Awesome!
June 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Another great catch. Superb action shot.
June 19th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot!
June 19th, 2023  
