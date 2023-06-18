Sign up
All wet! Osprey coming out of the water, Sebastian Inlet Florida
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Corinne C
ace
Amazing catch! They have to be incredibly strong to fly from under the water!
June 18th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Super focusing
June 18th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
The ospreys seem to be having good fishing days and making a lot of catches. And you too. :)
June 18th, 2023
