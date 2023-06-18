Previous
All wet! Osprey coming out of the water, Sebastian Inlet Florida by photographycrazy
All wet! Osprey coming out of the water, Sebastian Inlet Florida

18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
Amazing catch! They have to be incredibly strong to fly from under the water!
June 18th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Super focusing
June 18th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
The ospreys seem to be having good fishing days and making a lot of catches. And you too. :)
June 18th, 2023  
