Incoming by photographycrazy
Photo 555

Incoming

Snail Kite lands, Gainesville Florida.

For those that remember Samantha, today is her 26 birthday! (Sam and I started 365 together 13 years ago).
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Islandgirl ace
Wow great timing!
I remember you talking about how you and your daughter started 365 at the same time!
Happy 26th birthday to your daughter!
June 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Another excellent capture
June 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful action shot
June 23rd, 2023  
