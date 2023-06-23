Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Incoming
Snail Kite lands, Gainesville Florida.
For those that remember Samantha, today is her 26 birthday! (Sam and I started 365 together 13 years ago).
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
3
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
562
photos
241
followers
233
following
152% complete
View this month »
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great timing!
I remember you talking about how you and your daughter started 365 at the same time!
Happy 26th birthday to your daughter!
June 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Another excellent capture
June 23rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful action shot
June 23rd, 2023
