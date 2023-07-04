Sign up
Previous
Photo 565
Morning swim
Happy 4th of July!
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
5
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
572
photos
241
followers
233
following
154% complete
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
Photo Details
Views
32
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely minimalist. Fav
July 4th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Oh I like this. It has a sort of Escher feel. Favourite
July 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous in so many ways!
July 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super minimalist shot.
July 4th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
July 4th, 2023
