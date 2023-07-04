Previous
Morning swim by photographycrazy
Photo 565

Morning swim

Happy 4th of July!
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely minimalist. Fav
July 4th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh I like this. It has a sort of Escher feel. Favourite
July 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous in so many ways!
July 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super minimalist shot.
July 4th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise