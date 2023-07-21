Previous
Sandwich Tern at the beach by photographycrazy
Photo 579

Sandwich Tern at the beach

Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Skip Tribby
That certainly isn't a fish sandwich. Great capture!
July 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Fresh from the fishery! Great timing!
July 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely focus even on the fishes eyes fav
July 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fab
July 21st, 2023  
Tunia McClure
amazing
July 21st, 2023  
