Previous
On the hunt by photographycrazy
Photo 580

On the hunt

Reddish Egret, Ft DeSoto Park Florida
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Outstanding! It looks he is dancing and the blue ripples on the water are fantastic!
July 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! and not the prettiest!
Super timing and capture and detail - look at that eager eye!! fav
July 22nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant!
July 22nd, 2023  
Cathy
Fabulous capture of spread wings as he walks through the water!
July 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
What a wonderful shot. Favourite
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise