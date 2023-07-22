Sign up
Previous
Photo 580
On the hunt
Reddish Egret, Ft DeSoto Park Florida
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
587
photos
244
followers
235
following
158% complete
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding! It looks he is dancing and the blue ripples on the water are fantastic!
July 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! and not the prettiest!
Super timing and capture and detail - look at that eager eye!! fav
July 22nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant!
July 22nd, 2023
Cathy
Fabulous capture of spread wings as he walks through the water!
July 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
What a wonderful shot. Favourite
July 22nd, 2023
