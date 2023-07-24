Sign up
Photo 581
Look what I caught!
This Reddish Egret caught a fish and then came walking towards me as if to say :Look what I caught!" Sebastian Cove Florida
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool, reminds me of my cats bringing me a mouse. Thanks, but no thanks. (Although the fish does look like a more appealing dinner than the mice do.)
July 24th, 2023
