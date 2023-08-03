Sign up
Walking along the dune
A Royal Tern chick wals along the sand dune at Hugenot Beach, Florida.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
597
photos
241
followers
235
following
161% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
So fluffy! I love the way you caught the wee thing mid step
August 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Too adorable
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet shot "you put your left foot in, your left foot out!!"- super detail of this fluffy chick! fav
August 3rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
so sweet - looks like it is on a mission hahaha
August 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw what a sweetie fav
August 3rd, 2023
