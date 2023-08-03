Previous
Walking along the dune by photographycrazy
Photo 590

Walking along the dune

A Royal Tern chick wals along the sand dune at Hugenot Beach, Florida.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So fluffy! I love the way you caught the wee thing mid step
August 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Too adorable
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet shot "you put your left foot in, your left foot out!!"- super detail of this fluffy chick! fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
so sweet - looks like it is on a mission hahaha
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw what a sweetie fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise