Flying in with breakfast by photographycrazy
Flying in with breakfast

The tern colomy at Hugenot Park beach must be about 10,000 birds. Most of them up in the protected (roped off) dunes but 1000s come down to the shoreline. There they wait for breakfast to be delivered. It's quite a sight to see!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Joan Robillard ace
great catch
August 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful could do with this tern to fly in with my breakfast too!! Super shot! fav
August 4th, 2023  
