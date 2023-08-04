Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 591
Flying in with breakfast
The tern colomy at Hugenot Park beach must be about 10,000 birds. Most of them up in the protected (roped off) dunes but 1000s come down to the shoreline. There they wait for breakfast to be delivered. It's quite a sight to see!
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
598
photos
241
followers
235
following
161% complete
View this month »
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
great catch
August 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful could do with this tern to fly in with my breakfast too!! Super shot! fav
August 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close