Reddish Egret White Morph by photographycrazy
Reddish Egret White Morph

Ft DeSoto Park, Florida. We spent a week in the area and I photographed for four days at Ft DeSoto Park.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Joanne Diochon ace
Another beautiful capture of this bird on the wing. I like the hint of reflection in the water. It highlights how he is flying just above the surface.
August 19th, 2023  
