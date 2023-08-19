Sign up
Reddish Egret White Morph
Ft DeSoto Park, Florida. We spent a week in the area and I photographed for four days at Ft DeSoto Park.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
610
photos
244
followers
234
following
165% complete
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Joanne Diochon
ace
Another beautiful capture of this bird on the wing. I like the hint of reflection in the water. It highlights how he is flying just above the surface.
August 19th, 2023
