Chasing fish is hard work! by photographycrazy
Photo 604

Chasing fish is hard work!

Reddish Egret, Ft DeSoto Park Florida
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! what a wild looking character - and a delightful capture - he looks almost like a character from a cartoon ! super detail and a BIG FAV. !
August 20th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
That's a great picture - fav
August 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute. Love it.
August 20th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A super shot and a very wild look - fav!

Ian
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 20th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. He looks frazzled.
August 20th, 2023  
