Oystercatcher reflection by photographycrazy
Photo 605

Oystercatcher reflection

Ft DeSoto Park Florida.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, stunning!
August 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, amazing colour with that red on blue.
August 21st, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fantastic. In their own place they are fine, but if one dares to wander near their nest . .
August 21st, 2023  
narayani ace
Nice
August 21st, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, lovely reflection - fav!

Ian
August 21st, 2023  
George ace
Fabulous reflection
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fab. reflection!
August 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That's a pretty amazing catch(er). Favourite
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
top shot bill
August 21st, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Stunning!
August 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent reflection.
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 21st, 2023  
