Oystercatcher reflection
Ft DeSoto Park Florida.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, stunning!
August 21st, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, amazing colour with that red on blue.
August 21st, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fantastic. In their own place they are fine, but if one dares to wander near their nest . .
August 21st, 2023
narayani
ace
Nice
August 21st, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, lovely reflection - fav!
Ian
August 21st, 2023
George
ace
Fabulous reflection
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fab. reflection!
August 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
That's a pretty amazing catch(er). Favourite
August 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
top shot bill
August 21st, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Stunning!
August 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Excellent reflection.
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 21st, 2023
