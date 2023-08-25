Sign up
Photo 606
The lion of Ft DeSoto!
This Reddish Egret appears to have a lion's mane.
25th August 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is wonderful looking.
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
August 25th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely cute shot!
Ian
August 25th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very impressive looking bird. I wonder if he has the ladies chasing him. ( Lady birds, I mean.)
August 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
What a fabulous capture. Terrific.
August 25th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Perfect shot! So Beautiful!
August 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Oh this one is just divine!
August 25th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nice capture, Bill!
August 25th, 2023
