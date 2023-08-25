Previous
The lion of Ft DeSoto! by photographycrazy
Photo 606

The lion of Ft DeSoto!

This Reddish Egret appears to have a lion's mane.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is wonderful looking.
August 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
August 25th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely cute shot!

Ian
August 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A very impressive looking bird. I wonder if he has the ladies chasing him. ( Lady birds, I mean.)
August 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
What a fabulous capture. Terrific.
August 25th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Perfect shot! So Beautiful!
August 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh this one is just divine!
August 25th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nice capture, Bill!
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise