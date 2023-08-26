Sign up
Previous
Photo 607
Catching breakfast!
Reddish Egret flips and catches a fish. Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
6
4
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
614
photos
243
followers
234
following
166% complete
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous - just a little morsal!! fav
August 26th, 2023
Desi
What a brilliant shot
August 26th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 26th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Your skills at capturing birds are phenominal!
August 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's a little bit like eating with chopsticks for him. A fabulous capture!
August 26th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice timing. You have gotten a lot of good shots in this session.
August 26th, 2023
