Egret Dance by photographycrazy
Egret Dance

As egrets chase fish they sometimes looks as tho they are dancing. This is a juvenile Reddish Egret on the run after a fish.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
Ballerina!
September 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
He does look like he is striking a ballet pose. Another great bird capture.
September 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautifully captured
September 7th, 2023  
