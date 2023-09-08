Previous
Quiet morning by photographycrazy
Photo 615

Quiet morning

Reddish Egret, Ft DeSoto Park Florida
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 8th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Stunning, great composition and detail - fav
September 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
This egret is so beautiful. Terrific capture of that color and details. Very nice comp also.
September 8th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise