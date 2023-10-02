Previous
One really windy day! by photographycrazy
One really windy day!

The Reddish Egret was being carried up by the wind as it chased fish!
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Joanne Diochon ace
Looks a bit as if he is parasailing.
October 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant, and he's doing well into the wind
October 2nd, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great photo. You can tell he’s being lifted by the wind!
October 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing timing!
October 2nd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness......that is very odd !
October 2nd, 2023  
