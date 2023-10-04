Sign up
White-tailed Deer
Walking along the trail, a White-tailed Deer looked up and just stared then when back to eating the grasses. I guess I'm not very scary but that's a good thing. Paynes Prairie Florida
4th October 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet gentle face - and a beautiful portrait ! fav
October 4th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Beautiful result of the interaction
October 4th, 2023
Jesika
Gorgeous.
October 4th, 2023
Chris Jordan
ace
Nicely done! Looks so gentle.
October 4th, 2023
Beverley
ace
A very precious moment, beautiful moment 🤩
October 4th, 2023
haskar
ace
Sweet face and such a beautiful moment.
October 4th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
a beautiful animal
October 4th, 2023
Olwynne
Gorgeous capture
October 4th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous, sweet capture!
October 4th, 2023
Monica
Wow, stunning!
October 4th, 2023
