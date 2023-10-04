Previous
White-tailed Deer by photographycrazy
Photo 634

White-tailed Deer

Walking along the trail, a White-tailed Deer looked up and just stared then when back to eating the grasses. I guess I'm not very scary but that's a good thing. Paynes Prairie Florida
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet gentle face - and a beautiful portrait ! fav
October 4th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Beautiful result of the interaction
October 4th, 2023  
Jesika
Gorgeous.
October 4th, 2023  
Chris Jordan ace
Nicely done! Looks so gentle.
October 4th, 2023  
Beverley ace
A very precious moment, beautiful moment 🤩
October 4th, 2023  
haskar ace
Sweet face and such a beautiful moment.
October 4th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
a beautiful animal
October 4th, 2023  
Olwynne
Gorgeous capture
October 4th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous, sweet capture!
October 4th, 2023  
Monica
Wow, stunning!
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise