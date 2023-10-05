Previous
Reddish Egret bob & weave by photographycrazy
Photo 635

Reddish Egret bob & weave

So typical of these egrets as they chase fish. Ft DeSoto Park Florida
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
It’s giving you the stare. Great shot.
October 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
October 5th, 2023  
