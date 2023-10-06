Previous
Caspian Tern by photographycrazy
Caspian Tern

Love the characteristic reddish peak. Ft DeSoto Park Florida
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
An awesome capture so clear and detailed
October 6th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
I love the detail in the face and wings!
October 6th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous close up! nice details and unusal find
October 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. That beak really stands out against the black wing.
October 6th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture
October 6th, 2023  
