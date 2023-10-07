Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
Raindrops
Lantana after a shower
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
1
PhotoCrazy
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca
Such pretty droplets in their and such vivid colours
October 7th, 2023
John Falconer
And the raindrops are exactly in the right place!!😀😀 and fabulous colours.
October 7th, 2023
