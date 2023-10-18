Previous
Avocet by photographycrazy
Photo 646

Avocet

Ft DeSoto Park Florida
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous...That is a long bill.
October 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a super bird - very smart in his black and white plumage - and long beak ( a real turned-up nose!! ) fav
October 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise