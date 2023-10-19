Previous
Flamingo in the wild by photographycrazy
Flamingo in the wild

Ft DeSoto Beach does not get flamingos very often. After the last hurricane, flamingos were found up and down the east coast of the US
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Renee Salamon ace
He’s gorgeous, even looks cuddly
October 19th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful - and so flexible!
October 19th, 2023  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
October 19th, 2023  
