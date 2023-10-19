Sign up
Photo 647
Flamingo in the wild
Ft DeSoto Beach does not get flamingos very often. After the last hurricane, flamingos were found up and down the east coast of the US
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s gorgeous, even looks cuddly
October 19th, 2023
Monica
Beautiful - and so flexible!
October 19th, 2023
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
October 19th, 2023
