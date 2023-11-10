Previous
Incoming! by photographycrazy
Incoming!

Osprey, Sebastian Inlet Florida
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
A stunning, crisp and detailed picture! It's amazing to see this as I'm sure it's something that doesn't last more than a fraction of a second!
November 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning as always - he’s features are amazing -especially those claws
November 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glad I'm not in his way mama look at those claws
November 10th, 2023  
