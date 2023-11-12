Previous
And yes, a fish was caught! by photographycrazy
Photo 666

And yes, a fish was caught!

Same osprey as https://365project.org/photographycrazy/365/2023-11-10
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laerke Thorndal
Wow! Such clarity, amazing shot!
November 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
November 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
You capture these type of shots so well!
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise