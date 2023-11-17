Sign up
Photo 669
Snail Kite
This is a male Snail Kite with an apple snail. I love the how their red eyes stand out aganst the darker color than the female. Paynes Prairie, Florida.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Islandgirl
ace
Wow wonderful detail and I like that you captured him with the Apple snail!
November 17th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, amazing
November 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot.
November 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brilliant clarity
November 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Awesome shot
November 17th, 2023
