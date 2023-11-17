Previous
Snail Kite by photographycrazy
Photo 669

Snail Kite

This is a male Snail Kite with an apple snail. I love the how their red eyes stand out aganst the darker color than the female. Paynes Prairie, Florida.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow wonderful detail and I like that you captured him with the Apple snail!
November 17th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, amazing
November 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot.
November 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant clarity
November 17th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Awesome shot
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise