Snail Kite by photographycrazy
Photo 670

Snail Kite

Yesterday was the dark male kite, today is the colorful female and of course a snail
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Lou Ann ace
Your photos are amazing!
November 18th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture.
November 18th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a great catch!
November 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful female
November 18th, 2023  
