Previous
Canadian Goose by photographycrazy
Photo 767

Canadian Goose

Yesterday's pic showed Gary the Goose. Gary protects the Canadian geese chicks as the follow him around.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Great capture
July 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow, such an outstanding photograph
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise