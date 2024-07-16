Previous
Gary the Goose by photographycrazy
Gary the Goose

The famous resident of Fredericksburg Va, Gary swims and protects the Canadian geese in the river. He has his own Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/share/3S4Rw6KH7NM8PsqN/ and checks it regularly
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Jacqueline ace
Great shot of Gary! Thanks for the link.
July 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love Gary!
July 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Love.y
July 16th, 2024  
