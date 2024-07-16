Sign up
Previous
Photo 766
Gary the Goose
The famous resident of Fredericksburg Va, Gary swims and protects the Canadian geese in the river. He has his own Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/share/3S4Rw6KH7NM8PsqN/
and checks it regularly
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
773
photos
251
followers
246
following
209% complete
View this month »
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot of Gary! Thanks for the link.
July 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Love Gary!
July 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Love.y
July 16th, 2024
