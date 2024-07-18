Sign up
Previous
Photo 768
Bald Eagle
Rappahannock River had more than just Osprey. The Bald Eagles seemed to be content to wait for a Osprey to catch a fish and then try to steal it away!
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
775
photos
251
followers
246
following
210% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jeremy Cross
ace
Fabulous photo
July 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing - fav
July 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fab wing span ❤️
July 18th, 2024
