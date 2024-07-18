Previous
Bald Eagle by photographycrazy
Bald Eagle

Rappahannock River had more than just Osprey. The Bald Eagles seemed to be content to wait for a Osprey to catch a fish and then try to steal it away!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross ace
Fabulous photo
July 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing - fav
July 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fab wing span ❤️
July 18th, 2024  
