And sometimes the fish gets away!! by photographycrazy
Photo 770

And sometimes the fish gets away!!

This time the fish breaks free from the Osprey and gets to live another day!!
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my goodness, perfect capture.
July 22nd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Awesome capture - fav
July 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing!
July 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
July 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! what a moment , stunning capture ! huge fav
July 22nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Awesome shot fav!
July 22nd, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Oh wow! Incredible action shot.
July 22nd, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Wow what a shot. Wildlife photographer of the year material. 😮
July 22nd, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Fabulous clarity and detail.
July 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely wow
July 22nd, 2024  
