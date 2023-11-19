Sign up
Photo 671
Battle in the sky
Two female Snail Kites battle for a snail. The Kite on the right is attacking the other hoping to take away the snail she has caught. Paynes Prairie Florida
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
KV
ace
Good grief!!! This is beyond amazing… you rock the bird photos.
November 19th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Amazing to see, you can feel eye to eye contact - I wonder?
Your photos are sooooooo inspiring.
November 19th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great shot.
November 19th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
What a wonderful shot. Great capture.
November 19th, 2023
