Battle in the sky by photographycrazy
Photo 671

Battle in the sky

Two female Snail Kites battle for a snail. The Kite on the right is attacking the other hoping to take away the snail she has caught. Paynes Prairie Florida
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
183% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Good grief!!! This is beyond amazing… you rock the bird photos.
November 19th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Amazing to see, you can feel eye to eye contact - I wonder?

Your photos are sooooooo inspiring.
November 19th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great shot.
November 19th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
What a wonderful shot. Great capture.
November 19th, 2023  
