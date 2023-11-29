Previous
Enjoying the quiet morning by photographycrazy
Photo 678

Enjoying the quiet morning

At Sebastian Inlet the early bird catches the Osprey.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Rick ace
Super capture.
November 30th, 2023  
Cathy
Love the composition and the simplicity of the blue and white contrast.
November 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
November 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great shot, composition
November 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the beautiful white bird against the blue background.
November 30th, 2023  
