Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 678
Hoody time!
Hooded Mergansers are comin into the duck ponds in Florida. One of my favorites!
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
685
photos
246
followers
246
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He so cute. Wonderful shot.
November 30th, 2023
Ragnarr
Incradable, i see hours of time spended on wating for shot like this
November 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous, love this little guy and the depth of colour in the background water
November 30th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super timing and focus!
November 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
November 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close