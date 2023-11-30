Previous
Hoody time! by photographycrazy
Hoody time!

Hooded Mergansers are comin into the duck ponds in Florida. One of my favorites!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He so cute. Wonderful shot.
November 30th, 2023  
Ragnarr
Incradable, i see hours of time spended on wating for shot like this
November 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous, love this little guy and the depth of colour in the background water
November 30th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super timing and focus!
November 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
November 30th, 2023  
