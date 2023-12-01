Previous
Close-up by photographycrazy
Close-up

Hooded Merganser
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
Such a cute bird. Fabulous capture!
December 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I have pictures of Hooded mergansers today. BUt all I had was my cellphone. This is amazing.
December 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This bird makes me smile
December 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nice close-up
December 2nd, 2023  
Pat
How cute is he!
A super shot as usual!
December 2nd, 2023  
