Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 680
Portrait of a...
female Snail Kite. I'll be spending sometime at Paynes Prairie capturing these creatures. If you're in Florida and want to see them I'd be happy to show you where they are. La Chua trail, Paynes Prairie Florida
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
687
photos
246
followers
245
following
186% complete
View this month »
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
And she seems to be holding a snail!
December 2nd, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
A gorgeous shot. Thanks for the info on Paynes Prairie. We are headed up to Cross Creek tomorrow, but won't have time to go any further North this trip.
December 2nd, 2023
Jesika
Beautiful bird
December 2nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
@falcon11
Next time! Cross Creek is 20 min away from the Kites
December 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture! I'd love to see them but a trip to Florida is unfortunately not in the cards right now :-(
December 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close