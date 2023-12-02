Portrait of a...

Previous
female Snail Kite. I'll be spending sometime at Paynes Prairie capturing these creatures. If you're in Florida and want to see them I'd be happy to show you where they are. La Chua trail, Paynes Prairie Florida
Kate ace
And she seems to be holding a snail!
December 2nd, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
A gorgeous shot. Thanks for the info on Paynes Prairie. We are headed up to Cross Creek tomorrow, but won't have time to go any further North this trip.
December 2nd, 2023  
Jesika
Beautiful bird
December 2nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
@falcon11 Next time! Cross Creek is 20 min away from the Kites
December 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture! I'd love to see them but a trip to Florida is unfortunately not in the cards right now :-(
December 2nd, 2023  
