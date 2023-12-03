Previous
Close-up by photographycrazy
Photo 681

Close-up

Female Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie Florida. If you go to photograph these beautiful birds it's an afternoon shoot (sun at your back). I go around 2:30 and stay till 5:00.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

PhotoCrazy


@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup shot.
December 3rd, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Nice.
December 3rd, 2023  
Steve Chappell
Fantastic
Fantastic
December 3rd, 2023  
Jesika
Don’t often use this word, but - WOW! Beautiful bird, stunning image and what amazing eyes.
December 3rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Excellent close up
December 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet capture and great lighting.
December 3rd, 2023  
