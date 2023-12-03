Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 681
Close-up
Female Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie Florida. If you go to photograph these beautiful birds it's an afternoon shoot (sun at your back). I go around 2:30 and stay till 5:00.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
6
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
688
photos
246
followers
245
following
186% complete
View this month »
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
9
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous closeup shot.
December 3rd, 2023
Rob Falbo
Nice.
December 3rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic
December 3rd, 2023
Jesika
Don’t often use this word, but - WOW! Beautiful bird, stunning image and what amazing eyes.
December 3rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Excellent close up
December 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a sweet capture and great lighting.
December 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close