Apple snail by photographycrazy
Apple snail

After picking up a snail from the water, the Kite returns to a perch and with it's long, sharp beak tears the snail from the shell to eat. Paynes Prairie Florida
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Mags ace
Awesome shot!!!
December 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing timing and shot, with the claws and beak put to full use! fav
December 4th, 2023  
